Charlton Athletic stance on Championship man outlined ahead of January

Charlton Athletic are not pursuing a move for Preston North End’s Patrick Bauer this winter, as per a report by London News Online.

The centre-back isn’t believed to be a Charlton Athletic target ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Bauer, 31, has fallen out of favour at Preston in the Championship and may be allowed to leave on loan next month to get some more game time.

London News Online report the Addicks are ‘not expected’ to launch a swoop to bring him back to The Valley though.

No Charlton Athletic return

Charlton will know all about Bauer following his spell in London from 2015 to 2019. He made 135 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with nine goals.

The defender scored the winner for the Addicks in their play-off final win over Sunderland at Wembley to help them get promoted back to the second tier under former boss Lee Bowyer.

He then left for Preston and has since played 103 games for the Lancashire outfit, finding the net on eight occasions. However, his opportunities have dried up now at Deepdale and he has played only once so far this term under Ryan Lowe.

His contract is up at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent next summer. Most signs point towards him leaving.

Bauer started his career at Stuttgart before he moved to Portugal in 2012. He then spent a few years at Maritimo before switching to England and has been here ever since.

Charlton are currently 10th in the table and are nine points off the play-offs. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Burton Albion following their 1-1 draw away at Barnsley last time out.