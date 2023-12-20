Cardiff City to ‘consider’ future of 2020 signing next month

Cardiff City will ‘consider’ Ollie Denham’s next move, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Cardiff City loaned the centre-back to Dundee United in the last transfer window on a season-long loan deal.

Denham, 21, has struggled for game time up in Scotland and may well head back to the Cardiff City Stadium next month.

WalesOnline report the Bluebirds are weighing up what to do with the defender next after his tough stint at Tannadice Park.

Cardiff City to weigh up defender’s future

Denham’s contract at Cardiff expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next summer. The Welsh side have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future.

He began his career at Manchester United and rose up through the academy ranks at Old Trafford. The Cheshire-born man was a regular for the Red Devils at various youth levels during his time with the Premier League giants but cut ties with them in 2020.

Denham subsequently joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer and made his debut in 2021 in an EFL Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

He has since played six more times but is down the pecking order still, hence why he was shipped out on loan to Dundee United to get some more experience.

His move to the Terrors hasn’t worked out though and a change of scene would do him good ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

Cardiff were beaten 3-0 away at Hull City last time out and will be keen to bounce back this weekend as they make the trip to Hillsborough to take on a Sheffield Wednesday side who have started to pick up more results under Danny Rohl.