Bristol Rovers defender poised to return from loan spell away

Bristol Rovers defender Ryan Jones is poised to return to the Memorial Ground next month, as detailed in a report by BristolLive.

Bristol Rovers loaned the youngster to the National League outfit in early September to help him get some more experience.

Jones, 21, suffered a broken arm early into his spell with Andy Woodman’s side and has only managed to make two appearances so far. The Ravens are currently 2nd in the fifth tier behind Chesterfield as they eye promotion to the Football League.

In this latest update regarding his situation at Hayes Lane, BristolLive report that he is ‘expected’ to head back to his parent club this winter and the Gas’ plan for what to do with him next is ‘yet’ to be known.

Bristol Rovers loan latest

Jones’ contract at Bristol Rovers expires at the end of this season after his deal was extended by a further 12 months this past summer. The Pirates have a decision to make regarding his long-term future.

He signed for the League One club back in 2020 after catching their eye playing in non-league for Weston-super-Mare.

The youngster made his debut in 2021 in an EFL Cup clash against Cheltenham Town and has since played six games for the Gas in all competitions.

Jones is no stranger to heading out on loan either and has had stints at Bath City and Hungerford Town in the past to help boost his development.

His switch to Bromley hasn’t worked out and a change of scene could do him good for the remainder of this campaign as he looks to get a string of games under his belt.

Bristol Rovers won 2-1 away at Bolton Wanderers last time out in an impressive result under new boss Matt Taylor.