Brighton to recall midfielder from EFL loan spell

Brighton have recalled Cameron Peupion from his loan at Cheltenham Town, according to a report by FTBL.

Cheltenham Town swooped to land the midfielder on a temporary basis in the last transfer window under former boss Wade Elliott to bolster their ranks.

Peupion, 21, has made six appearances for the Robins in League One so far this season but has fallen out of favour since Darrell Clarke’s arrival.

In this latest update regarding his situation, FTBL report he is heading back to his parent club this winter.

Cheltenham Town loanee to head back

Peupion’s switch to Cheltenham hasn’t worked out and a return to Brighton suits all parties involved.

He joined the Seagulls back in 2020 and is out of contract at the end of this season. The youngster is due to become a free agent in June 2024 and Roberto De Zerbi’s side have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future at the AMEX Stadium.

The Australia youth international, who has 12 caps for the Under-23’s under his belt, played Down Under for Wakehurst, Manly United and Sydney FC before moving over to England.

He made his first-team debut for Brighton in 2021 in an EFL Cup clash against Forest Green Rovers and has since played once more for their senior debut earlier this year in a Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Peupion’s move to Cheltenham was a chance for him to show what he can do in the Football League and get plenty of game time to help boost his development. However, for whatever reason, it hasn’t clicked for him in Gloucestershire.

Clarke’s side are fighting for their lives in the third tier and are bottom of the table right now, six points from safety.