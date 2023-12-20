Barrow ace to return at the start of 2024 to boost promotion push

Barrow boss Pete Wild has said Tyrell Warren is ‘two to three weeks’ away from returning to the action.

Barrow have been without the defender for the past few months. He picked up a hamstring injury against Doncaster Rovers back in September.

Warren, 25, has made 10 appearances so far this season for the Bluebirds, eight of which have come in League Two. The full-back is now edging closer to being available again.

Wild has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by The Mail: “We are maybe looking at two to three weeks for Ty. He’s been doing in a lot. He joined in a couple of crossing sessions the other day to test the hamstring. So, it was really pleasing to see him join in some footballing work with us.”

Barrow injury latest

Getting Warren for the start of next year will be a big boost for Barrow heading into 2024. They signed him last year to bolster their defensive department and he played 51 games altogether in the last campaign.

He was on the books at Manchester United as a youngster before leaving Old Trafford. Spells at Salford City, Radcliffe, Boston United and FC Halifax Town have since followed on for him in non-league.

Wild managed him with the latter and took him to Barrow.

It has been an impressive campaign so far for the Cumbrian outfit and they currently have their fans dreaming of promotion to League One.

They are joint-2nd in the table along with Wrexham and are six points behind Stockport County at the summit with a game in-hand on the Hatters.

The Bluebirds are also a point above 4th position Mansfield Town and nine inside the play-offs so are in a very strong position heading into their next few matches.

First up is an away trip to Crewe Alexandra on Friday.