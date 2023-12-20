‘Another statement win’ – Bristol City vs Hull City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Bristol City head into the game on the back of their 1-0 win at home to Sunderland last time out in the Championship. Tommy Conway scored the winner against the Black Cats.

The Robins are currently 14th in the table. Liam Manning’s side are seven points off the play-offs.

As for Hull City, they have had an impressive season so far under Liam Rosenior and are 6th. They have won their last two games on the spin against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City as they set their sights on another win at Ashton Gate.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Bristol City needed their win over Sunderland last time out. They hadn’t won for four games heading into that one and will be relieved to have picked up the three points.

“Hull City will be in confident mood after their two wins on the spin. The Tigers are doing well under Liam Rosenior and will fancy their chances of another win here.

“Key man Jaden Philogene is out of action though and I can see this one ending in a draw.”

Bristol City vs Hull City prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“This is a fairly tricky one to call. The win over Sunderland could come as a real confidence boost for Bristol City but with Hull firmly in the fight for promotion, they’ll have to be on top of their game to get another result in this one.

“The Tigers’ place in the play-off fight is warranted and Rosenior will be looking to get one over a fellow impressive young manager in Liam Manning, who is looking to find some momentum after that win last week.

“I think the hosts will be left wanting here though. I’ll say Hull pick up another statement win on the road.”

Bristol City vs Hull City prediction: 1-2