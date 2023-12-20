‘All I can focus on’ – Tottenham Hotspur loanee offers honest answer to Leeds United transfer question

Leeds United loan star Joe Rodon has refused to be drawn on the possibility of a long-term stay at Elland Road.

Leeds United bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Rodon in the summer. They agreed a season-long loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur, offering him a chance at finding regular game time away from North London.

The Welshman has found just that, and he’s become a popular figure at Elland Road in the process. Rodon has been a mainstay for Daniel Farke’s side, starting every Championship game since the start of October and completing the full 90 minutes in all but one of those matches.

His popular status and impressive performances have unsurprisingly led to questions over the possibility of a long-term stay with Leeds United, and the Spurs loanee has now offered an honest answer on the matter.

As quoted by Leeds Live, Rodon refused to be drawn on his future, insisting his full focus is on doing everything he can on the pitch.

“I can’t answer that question,” he answered when asked about a stay.

“All I can focus on is the next game and see what happens.”

“Of course [I’m here for the season] and my job is to give everything and try and be as successful as I possibly can with this team, this club.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Eyes on the prize

While there will be a decision to make over Rodon’s future at Tottenham Hotspur, it seems the time for that has not come yet. He’s under contract there until the summer of 2025 and the Leeds United loan has his position secured until the end of the season.

Continued impressive form for the Whites will surely see the questions of a permanent move raised again further down the line though. Rodon has been down the pecking order with Spurs and to find regular minutes again, it could be that he heads for pastures new in 2024.

Until then though, the former Swansea City star is firmly focused on delivering success at Elland Road. It’s been a strong Championship campaign for Leeds United but they remain 10 points off the top two and 3rd in the table.