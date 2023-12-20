‘A good chance’ – Des Buckingham makes claim over Oxford United duo’s contract situation

Oxford United duo Joe Bennett and Alex Gorrin still have work to do to earn a new contract.

Bennett, 33, joined the League One side last month on a free transfer to fill the gap left by the injured Greg Leigh. The former Cardiff City defender has since made four appearances for the U’s.

Gorrin, 30, signed a short team deal in October. He has made three outings since his return to the club.

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has commented on their pairs chances of earning an extension. Speaking to Oxford Mail, he said:

“Nothing has happened with either of them yet. The Christmas period is going to give us a good chance to look at both of them.

“He’s now at that stage and that will give us other options in those spaces, and then we can see both him and Alex will get opportunities to see how they perform, and then we can make decisions on them both come January.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Work still to do

Buckingham has the U’s sitting pretty heading into the festive period. Just one point separates them and the automatic promotion spots and January could prove crucial in deciding who gets over the line come May.

It appears as if the busy schedule coming up will be Gorrin’s and Bennett’s chance to earn a new deal and keep them at the club longer, but should they not manage to do so it shouldn’t be too much cause for concern for supporters given their current run of form.

Up next for Oxford United is a trip to Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon. This is then followed by a Boxing Day home outing against Cambridge United before facing promotion rivals Derby County just a few days later.

The lack of a rest period means squad rotation will be key and that is where the likes of Gorrin and Bennett will likely be called upon.