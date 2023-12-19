‘We’ll make a decision’ – Bolton Wanderers to consider January exit for summer signing

Bolton Wanderers will make a decision over a potential loan exit for young defender Luke Matheson in January, Ian Evatt has said.

Bolton Wanderers made a free transfer swoop for Luke Matheson in the summer. He had been released by Premier League side Wolves after struggling to make a breakthrough at Molineux, spending a few spells on loan away from the club while also featuring for their U21s.

The 21-year-old has mainly played B team football since joining the League One side, with all four of his senior appearances coming in cup competitions. His efforts have been rewarded with a new deal, penning new terms until 2025.

After first making a name for himself as a teenager with Rochdale, there remains hope that Matheson can develop further and maximise his potential. Now, in a bid to help him progress further, Bolton Wanderers could sanction a winter loan exit.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Trotters boss Evatt has said a January loan decision will be made regarding the right-back.

“With Luke, we’ll make a decision on that when we get to January, but I’m pleased for them both (Matheson and Conor Carty, who has also signed a new deal) and it’s well deserved.”

The next steps for Matheson

Evatt and his Bolton Wanderers backroom team will know they have to manage Matheson’s development carefully. After an eye-catching breakthrough at Rochdale, the move to Wolves was a deserved one and looked to be right for his development.

However, he ultimately failed to prove his talents there and on loan spells away from the club. Getting his confidence back while maintaining progress has been key for the Trotters, and if the next step is for him to get some more senior game time, they have to ensure the loan club is the ideal one for the promising right-back.

The new deal until 2025 is a show of faith in his talents from Bolton Wanderers, so they’ll be hopeful he can take good strides forward over the coming months.