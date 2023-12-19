‘We need to improve’ – Notts County boss Williams sends message ahead of Stockport County trip

Notts County boss Luke Williams has called for his team to ‘improve’ ahead of their upcoming games over the festive period.

Notts County are back in League Two action this Friday night with a tricky away trip to Edgeley Park to take on table toppers Stockport County. The Hatters head into the match on the back of an 8-0 win against Sutton United last time out which has resulted in the U’s manager Matt Gray losing his job.

The Magpies were beaten 3-1 away at Harrogate Town in their last outing last Saturday and will be keen to bounce back from that with a positive result against Dave Challinor’s side.

Williams has said, as per a report by NottinghamshireLive: “We need to improve – it is going to be difficult to represent this club playing with sloppiness, mistakes and without courage – you can not play for Notts County like that.

“We don’t deserve the reception we get from the fans, because they are there, ready to make it feel like a home game, but they need something from the team to make it feel like that.

“If we play how we want to play, then it is difficult to cope with us but it feels like we’re climbing a mountain in each game when we’re giving away soft goals.”

Notts County boss wants to see improvement

Notts County have lost their last three matches in a row in all competitions so are in need of a bit of a confidence boost.

They were promoted from the National League earlier this year along with Wrexham and have adapted well on the whole to life back in the Football League.

Williams’ side are 6th in the table and are five points inside the play-offs at the moment. They are also only four points off the top three.

However, they have been conceding too many goals this term. They have leaked 41 goals in their 22 matches which is only three goals shy of an average of two per game which isn’t sustainable if they are to mount a serious push for promotion to League One.

Only Swindon Town, Colchester United and Sutton have let in more than Notts County in this campaign so this is something that they really need to improve on.

The January transfer window opens soon and will give them a chance to bolster their defensive department.

In the meantime, they have some big fixtures coming up, starting with Stockport later this week.