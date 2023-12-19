Tranmere Rovers man set to come back in January after latest update

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Rhys Hughes has extended his stay at Curzon Ashton, as announced by their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers let him join the National League North side back in November to help him get some more game time under his belt.

Hughes, 22, has since made four appearances for Curzon Ashton since his temporary switch last month.

The Whites have confirmed on their website that he will be staying put with his loan club for another four weeks meaning he will now return to Prenton Park in January.

Tranmere Rovers loan latest

Tranmere will have a decision to make regarding Hughes this winter when he is back. He has slipped down the pecking order with the League Two outfit, hence why he was allowed to leave.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Everton before he left the Premier League side in 2022. He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees but was a regular for them at various youth levels.

They made the tough decision to cut ties with him last year and he was subsequently snapped up by the Whites on a free transfer.

The ex-Wales youth international didn’t have move far and has played 18 times so far. He also had a loan spell away at Chester last term.

Hughes’ contract expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June 2024. It remains to be seen whether he will be handed a new deal by Nigel Adkins.

In the meantime, he will be sticking around at Curzon Ashton as he looks to help them rise up the table.

Tranmere are currently 21st in the table but still a six-point cushion between them and the drop zone.