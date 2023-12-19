‘There have been offers’ – Key club figure makes admission over Leeds United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough target

Adjei, 21, has been linked with several Championship sides ahead of the January transfer window.

The central defender played 21 league games in 2023 for Hammarby who finished 7th in Sweden’s top tier.

The current Ghana youth international has caught the eye of many sides and may be on the move this winter.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Preston North End were joined by Coventry City in sides monitoring Adjei, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

But a report in Belgium claims Leeds United, Celtic, Rangers, QPR, Bologna and Anderlecht are amongst those also interested.

Now, Mikael Hjelmberg, sporting director of Hammarby, has commented on Adjei’s future ahead of the January transfer window. Speaking to fotbollskanalen (via Leeds United News) he said:

“It is not entirely out of the question that there will be a sale this winter. That’s how it is. But of all those players, our absolute ambition is they should stay. There have been offers that we have turned down.”

Strong competition

It is believed a fee of around £3million will be enough to secure Adjei’s services this winter, but the competition may put a rise to that price.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Preston North End are all in or around the top six as things stand. Coventry City were last year’s play-off finalists and QPR have former Hammarby boss Marti Cifuentes.

It remains to be seen which of the reportedly interested sides will act upon said interest, but it seems likely Adjei will be subject to a transfer saga this January with all of the interested sides able to offer something different.

But, for now all of the interested sides have a busy festive period to navigate through before they can start registering new signings to their ranks.

The January transfer window opens in two weeks time.