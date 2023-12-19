The 6 Sunderland transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising in January

Sunderland have already been linked with a few incomings and outgoings ahead of the January transfer window.

Sunderland are looking to build on their top six finish last season and once again finish inside the play-off spots.

Michael Beale is the new man at the helm of the Black Cats, but Sunderland’s recruitment plan won’t change with Kristjaan Speakman still taking the reigns on that.

There is just a couple of weeks left until the January transfer window opens and here we update you on some of the big stories emerging at Sunderland and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Jobe Bellingham

The former Birmingham City academy graduate has caught the eye since moving to the north east.

Premier League giants in Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been reported to be keeping tabs on Jobe ahead of a potential swoop.

Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring the 18-year-old who has 21 second tier appearances and four goals and one assist to his name this season.

How likely is this one?

Jobe, 18, has only spent half a season on Wearside and whilst he has shown clear signs of promise and potential, it seems unlikely he will follow in his brother’s steps just yet.

He could do with staying at Sunderland, a club where he is guaranteed plenty of consistent senior minutes which will only help his development.

Nathaniel Adjei

The Hammarby defender has been linked with a whole host of second tier outfits including Sunderland, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Coventry.

At 21-year-old he has shown his class this year in Sweden and has since found himself on the radar of many clubs in England.

It is thought a fee of around £3million will be enough this winter, but the strong competition may see that rise.

How likely is this one?

Sunderland definitely have other priorities this January than strengthening their central defender ranks, but it cannot be ruled out.

Nectar Triantis has barely had a look in so far in the north east and it seems his chance may come later down the line. Until then, another body may be of use to Beale in his attempt to fire Sunderland to the Premier League.

Jewison Bennette

The young Costa Rican international is yet to start a game for Sunderland in the Championship this season.

It’s evident the backroom team don’t think he’s yet at the required level and therefore a loan move has been reported to be on the cards.

How likely is this one?

Bennette, 19, could do with consistent senior game time in England to help him adjust. However, he would have to be sent to the right club with the right support for him as shifting him out of the north east on his own may not help him settle down.

This may be a stumbling block in sorting a loan out which may lead to him spend most of the season with the U21 side.

Pierre Ekwah

The former West Ham midfielder has already been linked with a move back to the top tier. Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been credited with interest already ahead of the January transfer window.

How likely is this one?

Ekwah has been an important player for Sunderland, but at times he does still look like a raw prospect. It’s no surprise he has Premier League sides watching him, but a move this January may come too soon.

Fabio Jalo

The Barnsley forward has been linked with a move away from Oakwell for a short while now. Sunderland were named alongside Everton, Brighton and Leeds United as clubs monitoring the Portuguese attacker.

How likely is this one?

The 18-year-old is still under contract at Barnsley until 2025 and recent reports suggest an extension is currently being discussed.

This doesn’t seem like a deal that will materialise for Sunderland at this stage.

Amad Diallo

The former Sunderland loanee has just started training again following an injury picked up in pre-season for Manchester United.

Amad made 39 Championship appearances last season for the Black Cats, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further three.

The 21-year-old has been linked with both Sunderland and Leicester City ahead of next month.

How likely is this one?

Recent reports suggest Amad is in line for a first-team promotion at Old Trafford and if he is in Erik ten Hag’s plans then a move away in January won’t happen.

But, should he leave on loan again it is hard to imagine him going anywhere other than back to the Stadium of Light.