‘That will be our aim’ – Critchley sets out January plans for Blackpool

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has made an exciting admission ahead of the January transfer window.

Blackpool currently sit just outside of the top 6 in League One. The Seasiders are 8th and four points behind Derby County in 6th.

Critchley will be hoping to replicate his first stint on the coast where he guided his side to promotion via the play-offs into the Championship.

The third tier currently looks a lot more competitive now than it was then, but Blackpool are still in with a shout and the January transfer window provides the perfect opportunity for clubs like Blackpool to make up that gap to the top six by adding a few signings.

Speaking to The Gazette ahead of the window opening, Critchley hasn’t played down the importance of strengthening. He said:

“We’re looking forward to January.

“Our succession planning is always a strength of ours as a football club, you want to finish any window stronger than when you started it and that will be our aim.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Consistency is key

Blackpool have picked up some good results against those around them so far this season, but at the moment they just seem to lack that bit of consistency needed to pick up a few results on the spin and edge themselves inside the top six.

They’re currently on a run of just four wins in their last nine outings and against some weaker sides they seem to be struggling.

Critchley knows what it takes to earn promotion out of League One, but at the moment there are still question marks over whether his side have shown that they can do that this time around.

It will be interesting to see what route they take next month and what kind of signings they target in an attempt to sure up their squad and push them one step closer to the second tier.

Up next for Blackpool is a home clash against Forest Green Rovers tonight in the FA Cup 2nd round.