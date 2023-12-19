Southampton showing interest in ambitious big-money deal for Juventus prodigy, report claims

Southampton are interested in a possible €30m deal for Juventus’ loaned out winger Matias Soule, as per reports in Italy.

Southampton are firmly in the fight for promotion from the Championship. They sit 4th in the table at the halfway point of the season, though they’re 10 points off the automatic spots amid the continued form of Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The Saints should be viewing the January window as a good chance to further bolster their ranks to aid their promotion bid. Now, an eye-catching link has emerged in reports from Italy.

As reported by long-standing Turin-based newspaper La Stampa (as relayed by Sport Witness), Southampton are among the sides keen on Argentinian winger Matias Soule. The 20-year-old is currently on loan with Frosinone from Juventus and has managed six goals and an assist in 14 Serie A outings.

It is claimed that the Saints are ‘ready’ to lodge a huge bid of €30m (around £25.8m) for Soule in January. Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur have been said keen in recent weeks too.

An ambitious target

If these new claims are to be believed, Soule would certainly be an ambitious target for Southampton. The youngster is viewed as a really top prospect on the right-wing and a return of six goals in 14 Serie A games at just 20 is understandably putting him on the radars of some strong teams.

For that reason, it would be a real surprise if a move to St. Mary’s was to come to fruition. It would probably even be a surprise if the Saints made a bid for him this winter given his rapidly increasing stock and price tag.

You can’t help but feel that with Southampton in the Championship and some way off automatic promotion, high-profile and ambitious signings like Soule will be hard to come by. Time will tell just how the situation pans out though with Russell Martin sure to eye some fresh additions.