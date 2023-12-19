‘So dangerous’, ‘8/10’ – Leicester City’s £6.4m star draws strong media praise after Birmingham City win

Leicester City defeated Birmingham City 3-2 on Monday night, seeing them extend a three-point gap to Ipswich Town in the title race.

Leicester City came into their Monday night clash at St. Andrew’s knowing that they could build a slight gap to Ipswich Town after the Tractor Boys were held to a draw by vicious rivals Norwich City at the weekend. They were made to work for their win, but the Foxes secured another valuable three points.

Enzo Maresca’s side took the lead through winger Stephy Mavididi after an electric counter-attack but Jordan James pulled Birmingham City just minutes later. It didn’t take long for the visitors to restore their lead though, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall converting after another impressive break.

Mavididi added his second early into the second half to make it 3-1. Blues midfielder James scored again with around 15 minutes left on the clock to set up a grandstand finish, but it was Leicester City who held onto the lead to go three points clear at the top of the Championship table.

There were some eye-catching displays from players on both teams, but Leicester City goalscorer Mavididi looked particularly dangerous in the first-half. Leicestershire Live scored his performance 8/10, with reporter Jordan Blackwell picking him out for high praise. He wrote:

“He was absolutely loving it out there and was so dangerous in the first half, terrorising his full-back and scoring with a cute finish. Another goal helped earn City the win, but he was quieter in the second period.”

Becoming a star

Performances like Monday night’s will quickly see Mavididi cemented as one of the Championship‘s most dangerous players. Alongside Fatawu Issahaku, Leicester City were absolutely electric on the counter attack in the first half.

Mavididi was a high-profile summer signing. He arrived for a reported £6.4m from Montpellier, where he had proven his quality in a decent league. Now, the former Arsenal starlet has seven goals and four assists in 22 Championship games.

A return of four goals in his last three games is showing signs that Mavididi is starting to be as dangerous as hoped upon arrival on a more consistent basis. If this continues, Leicester City should have no problems strolling back to Premier League football.