Sheffield Wednesday ‘may’ loan out 2021 signing in January, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday ‘may’ look to loan out goalkeeper Pierce Charles this winter, as detailed in a report by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday could let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the upcoming January transfer window.

Charles, 18, remains behind Cameron Dawson and Devis Vasquez in the goalkeeping pecking order at Hillsborough at this moment in time.

The Star suggest loaning him out to get some more experience under his belt is an option for Danny Rohl’s side heading into next month.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday loan exit on the cards

Charles, who is the brother of Southampton ace Shea, rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester City before he crossed the Pennines to join Sheffield Wednesday in 2021.

He has played for the Under-18’s and Under-23’s of the Owls and will be looking to make the step up into the first-team over the next few years.

The Northern Ireland youth international is yet to be loaned out by the South Yorkshire outfit and could do with getting some regular senior football to help boost his development. He could be a decent option for teams in the lower leagues needing a new stopper for the second-half of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently fighting for their lives near the bottom of the second tier and Rohl has given them a fighting chance after he arrived in England to replace Xisco Muniz.

The results are starting to come for the Owls and they are starting to believe that they can avoid an immediate relegation back to League One. They beat QPR 2-1 at home last time out with Anthony Musaba scoring another last-gasp winner.

Next up is a home clash against Cardiff City this weekend.