Preston North End considering loan swoop for Manchester United midfielder

Manchester United youngster Dan Gore is attracting interest from Championship side Preston North End ahead of a potential loan deal next month, according to Manchester Evening News.

Preston North End have had plenty of success in the loan market over recent seasons and will be eyeing a few deals in the upcoming January transfer window as a means of strengthening their squad and boosting their hopes of a top six finish.

They currently sit in 8th position in the Championship table and four points behind Hull City who occupy 6th place as things stand. January will provide a huge opportunity for Ryan Lowe’s side to close to gap with some new additions.

According to Manchester Evening News, one player they have expressed an interest in is Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore. The 19-year-old made his Red Devils debut earlier in the season and is highly regarded at Old Trafford. Preston North End will be hoping to be the beneficiaries of a loan deal in the coming weeks.

A good option

Lowe’s side are looking like stand a chance of sneaking into the top six in the coming months and potentially securing a play-off spot come the end of the season. To do this they may need one or two additions and the Manchester United loanee looks like he could certainly have an influence in the first-team at Deepdale.

At just 19 years old he has a big career ahead of him, but having been handed an opportunity, albeit a cameo appearance in the Carabao Cup, at a club like Manchester United is certainly a big deal. Preston North End will know that giving the youngster some playing time will benefit all parties significantly.

The report states that a number of players on the peripheries may be allowed to leave Manchester United and so Gore may not be the only one being monitored ahead of the transfer window opening. Certainly one to keep an eye on.