Portsmouth to receive double injury boost, duo to feature tonight

Portsmouth are set to receive a boost as Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully return from injury to feature for the first time this season, as per The News.

Portsmouth have started the season well and sit seven points clear at the top of League One.

But, they have had to do so without both Lowery and Scully who picked up the same long-term injury at the very start of the campaign.

Lowery, 25, made 17 third tier appearances last season for Pompey after moving to Fratton Park from Crewe Alexandra.

Scully, 24, joined John Mousinho’s ranks in the summer but his knee ligament injury has had him sidelined since August.

The pair are now both expected to be in the squad tonight when Portsmouth host AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.

Adding competition

After spending several months unavailable it will take time for both Scully and Lowery to get back up to speed with tonight being the first step in that journey.

However, when they do eventually build back their fitness and sharpness it can only benefit Mousinho by adding competition for places in an already strong squad.

Scully has proven his talent at this level before. Some of his campaigns with Lincoln City made him one of the better wingers in the third tier. But, he did struggle for form last year spending time at both the Imps and Wigan Athletic where he failed to recapture that form of old.

Pompey are currently thriving in League One though and he will be coming back into a squad that compliments his style of play.

It will be interesting to see how many minutes both men get tonight and whether they manage to make an impact on Pompey’s campaign in the second half of the season.