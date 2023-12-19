Port Vale ace emerges as doubt for Middlesbrough clash

Port Vale boss Andy Crosby has said they will see how Funso Ojo ‘progresses’ ahead of their game this evening.

Port Vale are in Carabao Cup action against Championship side Middlesbrough at Vale Park tonight with a place in the semi-finals at stake for the winner.

Ojo, 32, has emerged as a doubt for the hosts though. He went off in his side’s last League One outing against Wigan Athletic last Saturday as they won 3-2 after three goals by Ethan Chislett.

Crosby has provided this update regarding his situation, as per the club’s YouTube channel: “That will go right to the wire I think. He felt something so we took him off and we’ll see how that progresses.”

Port Vale injury latest

Not having Ojo would be a blow for Port Vale as they look to cause an upset against Middlesbrough. He injects useful experience into their team in the middle of the park.

Nevertheless, they do have other options to pick from in his position such as Sheffield United loan man Oliver Arblaster.

Ojo has played for his current club since June 2022 and is under contract until the summer of 2026 after penning a new deal last year.

He has become a key player for the Valiants and has made 57 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with five goals, three of which have come this term.

The former Belgium youth international moved to England in 2017 to join Scunthorpe United after spells in Holland at PSV, Royal Antwerp, FC Dordrecht and Willem II.

Ojo then spent two years with the Iron before switching to Aberdeen in Scotland for three seasons. He then moved back down the border when Port Vale came calling.