Norwich City fearing bids for 2022 signing who previously attracted top-tier transfer interest

Norwich City do not want to sell midfielder Gabriel Sara but the club are ‘fearing’ winter bids, according to The Sun.

Norwich City recruited Brazilian ace Sara last summer, bringing him over to the Championship from Sao Paulo. He quickly become one of the division’s standout midfielders and he’s maintained his high levels this season.

The 24-year-old has five goals and eight assists in 22 league games so far despite playing mainly as a defensive midfielder.

Sara’s fantastic first season with the Canaries saw him draw some high-profile interest earlier this year. Reports claimed (Sunday Mirror – 12.03.23, pg. 71 via West Ham Zone) that West Ham, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig were all admirers of the Norwich City star.

Now, with January nearing, The Sun states that while the Canaries are determined to hold onto their key man, they are ‘fearing’ winter bids.

Norwich City don’t find themselves in the easiest financial position but regardless, they are keen to hold onto key assets. That includes midfielder Sara and academy graduate Jonathan Rowe, who is set to be at the centre of a Premier League transfer battle in January.

Holding onto key assets

It’s a tough position for Norwich City. Their continued struggles in the second-tier could make it hard for them to fend off interest in the likes of Sara and Rowe, and their limited funds mean a big cash influx would probably be pretty welcoming.

However, the club still see hope of mounting a play-off push under David Wagner amid their improved form. The Canaries occupy 10th in the Championship table, five points away from the top-six.

Losing one of Sara or Rowe – let alone both – could prove fatal to the hopes of a play-off bid. Time will tell if bids come in for the key pair though, and just what Norwich City’s response will be.