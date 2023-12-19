Millwall to reward 2023 signing with new contract, report claims

Millwall youngster Aidomo Emakhu is set to put pen to paper on a new contract at The Den, as per a report from London News Online.

Millwall signed Irish attacker Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers in January. He’d made a good impression in his native and earned his move to the Championship, joining the Lions as a talent for the future.

The 20-year-old only played once for the club in the second half of last season but has seen an increased amount of chances this time around. Emakhu has played 16 times across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the process.

Now, as per a new report from London News Online, his efforts are set to be rewarded with a new contract. The length of the impending new deal is not mentioned but he is indeed set to sign on fresh terms, further securing his future at The Den.

New Millwall boss Joe Edwards hasn’t made use of Emakhu in the last two second-tier games but this development marks a show of faith in his abilities and potential.

Deserving of more opportunities?

Emakhu has been involved in every Millwall matchday squad this season. However, with the side’s poor form continuing, there has been some clamour for the former Shamrock Rovers youngster and some other talented prospects to be given a chance in the team while more senior players struggle.

The busy festive schedule should provide opportunities for him to feature as Edwards and co deal with the quick turnarounds between games. Hopefully, Emakhu can show just what he can offer from the start and hold down a place for the foreseeable.

This fresh agreement marks a show of faith in his abilities and over the course of the coming years, the Millwall forward will be aiming to take his game to the next level.