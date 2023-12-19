Leicester City expected to win race for Brazilian star

Leicester City target Lucas Beraldo is expected to make the move to the King Power despite interest from elsewhere, as per Jorge Nicola (via Caught Offside).

Beraldo, 20, is a young Brazilian prospect who has earned many admirers in the last year.

The defender has made 24 league appearances in Brazil’s top tier this season, scoring once from central defence.

Interest has been circulating Beraldo for quite a while now and it broke last week that Sao Paulo were willing to sell the youngster, boosting Leicester City’s chances.

However, they still had competition from the likes of Zenit who offered €18 million for Berlado.

It has now been reported Leicester City are willing to surpass that offer and the youngster would prefer a move to England with Premier League football a likely reward next season.

Becoming even stronger

Leicester City extended their lead at the top of the Championship table last night, beating Birmingham City 3-2.

Ipswich Town are their closest rivals currently, but there is a rather substantial gap between the top two and the other sides in the play-offs. Despite this Enzo Maresca’s side appear to be showing no sign of complacency as they look to kick January off with another big addition.

Relegation last season was disappointing for the Foxes, but unlike some teams who drop, they have handled it very well and are in pole position to be a top tier side once again next year.

These sort of performances will aid them next month with the likes of Beraldo more willing to join knowing Premier League football may just be a matter of months away.

Up next for Leicester City is a home clash against Rotherham United this Saturday.