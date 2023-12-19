Leeds United ready to match asking price for 15-goal/assist target, report claims

Leeds United are prepared to pay the asking price for Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu, as per Aksam (Via MOT Leeds News).

Akturkoglu, 25, has seven goals and eight assists in 27 appearances across all competitions in Turkey.

The versatile attacker can play on either flank, but has spent most of this season on the left for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Reports broke earlier this week claiming Leeds United and Lazio were in the race for Akturkoglu, but competition was expected to make it a tough signing to pull off.

Now, however, it has been said that Leeds United are willing to pay the supposed £12.9million fee placed on the 25-year-old’s head with a view of him making the switch to Elland Road this January.

An area full of depth

Daniel Farke’s side have plenty of talent across the board, but they will want to refine their squad further as they try and chase down Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots.

Their attack is arguably their strongest area, but Akturkoglu would only add to that and if Farke can balance that then it would be a strong addition.

Leeds United are enjoying a solid first season back in the second tier and they are well in the conversation to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But, the Championship is unforgiving and Leeds United cannot be blamed for wanting to add further reinforcements to ensure they don’t drop off in the second half of the campaign.

Up next for Farke’s side is a huge clash against Ipswich Town in a game which could have season-defining consequences.