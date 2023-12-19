‘I don’t see the point’ – Pundit delivers verdict on Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland future amid Liverpool, Arsenal links

Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham should stay at the Stadium of Light amid high-profile interest from elsewhere, Steve McManaman has said.

Sunderland recruited youngster Bellingham from Birmingham City in the summer and the teenager has made a positive impact on Wearside since. He’s held down a place in the Black Cats’ starting XI, chipping in with four goals and an assist in 21 Championship games.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the 18-year-old’s displays have drawn interest from elsewhere too. It was recently claimed that Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal were all poised to watch Bellingham in action against Bristol City, while Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been linked.

Now, Liverpool and Real Madrid legend and current TNT Sports pundit Steve McManaman has delivered his verdict on Bellingham’s situation.

Speaking exclusively to Betfred, he said that Sunderland is the current best place for him to continue his development. McManaman backed the attacking midfielder to keep improving with the Black Cats, especially under new boss Michael Beale.

“Jobe’s doing okay,” he said.

“He’s at Sunderland and he’ll keep on improving there, especially under Michael Beale. Michael will teach Jobe the right things.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be interested in him yet because they don’t need to be interested in him. Teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who can afford these players, don’t need to take them whilst they’re still so young. You have to be exceptional if you’re to make a move to a top club at 18 years of age and at the moment, Jobe is doing alright, but he’s probably in the best place currently for his development.

“The most important thing for him at the moment is to play 90 minutes almost every single week, if he can, and if he were to move to one of the big clubs, he wouldn’t have that opportunity, so I don’t see the point of him moving yet until he becomes more of the finished article. The big teams also don’t have to take a chance on the younger players at the minute because their academies are stacked with talented players.”

The ideal place for Bellingham?

It’s no secret that Bellingham is emerging as one of the Championship’s brightest prospects and at a club that prioritises the development of promising players, he might just be in the ideal place at this stage of his career. Bigger things may well await the Sunderland starlet, just as they did his brother during his breakthrough at Birmingham City.

For now though, playing week in week out at a good level will be best for Bellingham, rather than heading to a top club where he might have to go back into academy football again before pushing his way into the senior team.

Time will tell if the earlier mentioned interest in the Sunderland prospect develops into anything more serious in the winter. Bellingham will be fully focused on maintaining his place in the starting XI under new management, with Beale now coming in as Tony Mowbray’s permanent replacement.