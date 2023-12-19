Hull City to sign former Sheffield United striker, reporter claims

Hull City are poised to sign Billy Sharp on a free transfer following his exit from LA Galaxy, reports Mike White.

Hull City are set to offer the striker a route back into English football.

Sharp, 37, is the all-time top Championship goal scorer with 130 to his name.

According to BBC Humberside Sport reporter White on X, he has ‘signed’ for the Tigers on a deal until the end of the season.

Been whispers about this being the player Acun was referring to y'day…now had it confirmed by a reliable source. Former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has signed for Hull City until end of the season. He's a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy.

New face incoming at Hull City

Sharp will provide competition and depth to Hull’s attacking options and will compete with Manchester City loan man Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly for a place up top.

The veteran spent eight years at Sheffield United from 2016 to 2023 and scored 116 goals in 311 games in all competitions, helping the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League twice under Chris Wilder and then Paul Heckingbottom.

He wasn’t offered a new deal by the South Yorkshire outfit and subsequently moved to America to link up with LA Galaxy. He then found the net six times for the MLS outfit but is now heading back home for a new challenge at the MKM Stadium.

Sharp has also played for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in the past.

Hull are currently sat in 6th position in the table and are three points inside the play-offs after back-to-back wins over Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. They beat the latter 3-0 last time out after goals by Connolly, Scott Twine and Ozan Tufan.

Liam Rosenior’s side are back in action this Friday with an away trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City as they look to keep their momentum going.