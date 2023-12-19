Hull City close in on first January signing

Hull City are targeting three January signings and the Tigers are already closing in on one addition, as per Hull Live.

Hull City currently sit 6th in the Championship, three points ahead of Sunderland behind them.

Liam Rosenior has worked wonders since taking the helm helping to guide the Tigers from within touching distance of the relegation zone, to the top six.

There is still a long way to go but Hull City certainly appear to be heading in the right direction.

The January transfer window opens in a couple of weeks time and it provides a great opportunity for sides looking to maintain their good start to the campaign a chance to strengthen and further improve.

That appears to be exactly what Hull City want to do. It has now been reported by Hull Live that the Tigers are targeting three additions with attacking threats at the top of the priority list. It goes onto say they are already nearing their first addition.

Shrewd business

Hull City tend to do their business in a way many clubs would be jealous of. Their proactiveness in the window is one of the reasons they’re currently doing so well as they attempt to get their targets in the door as early as possible.

Rosenior has rebuilt the Hull City squad quite dramatically since taking the helm and it is expected they will go from strength to strength next month.

It remains to be seen who Hull City are closing in on but their recent success in the transfer window suggest it will be someone who increased their chances of promotion this season.

Up next for Hull City is a trip to Bristol City this Friday evening.