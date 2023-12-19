Huddersfield Town starlet monitored by Premier League clubs, reporter claims

Huddersfield Town starlet Jack Rudoni is being watched by clubs in the Premier League, reports Darren Witcoop.

Huddersfield Town may have to fend off interest from elsewhere to keep hold of the attacking midfielder in the future.

Rudoni, 22, has been a key player for the Terriers since joining them last year from AFC Wimbledon.

According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X, teams in the league above continue to ‘monitor’ his progress in the Championship (see below).

Talk about PL interest in Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe and Hull’s Jaden Philogene but Jack Rudoni is a big talent. Clubs have and will continue to monitor the midfielder’s progress at Huddersfield. #htfc #terriers #huddersfield — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 19, 2023

Huddersfield Town man eyed

Rudoni penned a four-year deal at Huddersfield in July 2022 when he joined so they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and can hold out for the best price possible if an offer was to come in for his services down the line.

The Londoner has adapted well to life in Yorkshire and has made 62 appearances for his current club in all competitions to date, chipping in with five goals, three of which have come this season.

He started his career at Crystal Palace but was released by the Eagles at the age of 11. Wimbledon then swooped in for him and he rose up through the academy ranks of the London outfit.

Rudoni was a regular at various youth levels and had loan spells away at Corinthian-Casuals and Tonbridge Angels as a youngster to get some experience under his belt before he broke into the first-team of the Dons.

He went on to play 106 games for them whilst they were still in League One and found the net on 17 occasions before heading out the exit door.

The Terriers are currently looking to stay up this term under Darren Moore and need Rudoni to stay until next summer at least.