‘Good progress’ – Wrexham receive big boost on the injury front

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is making ‘good progress’ on his road to recovery from injury, as detailed in a report by The Leader.

Wrexham swooped to sign the stopper on loan from Arsenal in the last transfer window.

Okonkwo, 22, has been out of action recently and returned to his parent club for treatment.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Leader, he is now back in North Wales as he closes in on his return.

Wrexham injury latest

Okonkwo’s last game for Wrexham came against Harrogate Town back in November.

The experienced Mark Howard and Luke McNicholas have both covered for the stopper over recent times. Rob Lainton remains in the treatment room.

Phil Parkinson landed Okonkwo on a temporary basis following Ben Foster’s exit earlier this season and he has since adapted well to life in League Two.

He has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Red Dragons so far this term, 11 of which have come in the league.

The London-born man has played for Arsenal since 2019 and has risen up through the youth ranks at the Emirates Stadium. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners though.

Okonkwo has had loan spells away from the Premier League giants at Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz in the past to get some experience under his belt.

Wrexham is his home for now and the ex-England youth international will be looking to help them gain promotion to League One when he is back.

Parkinson’s men are currently joint-2nd in the table along with Barrow behind Stockport County. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Newport County as they look to keep their momentum going.