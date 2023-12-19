Fulham loan man to be ‘assessed’ by League One side ahead of Oxford United clash this weekend

Northampton Town loanee Kieron Bowie will have to be ‘assessed’ ahead of the weekend, as detailed in a report by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

Northampton Town re-signed the striker on loan from Fulham in the summer following their promotion from League Two last season.

Bowie, 21, played with a dead leg against Carlisle United last time out. His side ended up drawing 2-2 at Brunton Park and he scored a late equaliser.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the Cobblers will need to make checks on him ahead of their match on Saturday at home to Oxford United.

In other team news, Louis Appéré will also have to be looked at, whilst Lee Burge and Danny Hylton aren’t far from returning. Ben Fox, Ali Koiki and Tyler Magloire remain out until next year.

Northampton Town injury latest

Northampton will hope that Bowie is fine to play the U’s as they look to build on their draw at Carlisle.

The attacker was given the green light to leave Fulham again in the last transfer window to help further boost his development.

He scored give goals for the Cobblers last term and has already got three to his name in this campaign as he looks to beat his previous tally.

The Scotland youth international moved to Craven Cottage in 2020 after catching the eye in Scottish League One with Raith Rovers.

Bowie is yet to make a senior appearance for the Whites but they will be keeping close tabs on his progress at Sixfields ahead of his eventual return to London.

Northampton are 12th in the table after the first 21 games and are 10 points off the play-offs.