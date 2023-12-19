Fabrizio Romano deals Leicester City transfer blow as PSG make quick progress on €25m deal

Fabrizio Romano has said PSG are making quick progress in pursuit of a deal for Leicester City transfer target Lucas Beraldo.

Leicester City’s pursuit of an ambitious deal for Sao Paulo centre-back Beraldo has been well-documented. The 20-year-old is viewed as one of Brazil’s top defensive prospects but that hasn’t stopped for the Foxes from pursuing an agreement.

It had been reported that the feeling in Brazil was that Beraldo would head straight for an elite club though, rather than a stepping stone move.

Now, a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that a high-profile move to a top club may well be on the cards. Writing on X, he states that French giants PSG are making fast progress in a swoop for the Leicester City target.

A deal of over €20m was wanted by Sao Paulo and the Parisian side have a current package of €25m including add-ons on offer. With things moving quickly, Beraldo has already said yes to PSG as a potential destination.

🚨🔴🔵 Negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo for Lucas Beraldo are progressing fast. Sao Paulo want more than €20m, current package is €25m add-ons included as @OGabrielSa called. 2003 born centre-back already said yes to PSG as potential destination. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/GjaHB9AYjB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2023

A blow for Leicester City

Fabrizio Romano’s new update will come as a blow to Leicester City’s hopes of a Beraldo deal. However, it might not come as a surprise.

Talented, young Brazilian players are among the most sought-after in world football and having made a promising breakthrough with Sao Paulo, it isn’t a surprise that Beraldo was quickly tipped for a big move. This fresh update regarding PSG’s interest has it looking like he’ll be heading straight for the top of the game too, rather than to the Championship with Leicester and Maresca.

Time will tell just how the situation pans out but it seems that a move to the King Power seems unlikely for the centre-back. The Foxes will now turn their attentions to new targets with Fabrizio Romano’s update on PSG’s Beraldo pursuit spelling a blow for the Championship table-toppers.