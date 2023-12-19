Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United ace makes playing return after retiring in 2021

Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United both had Boyd on the books during his playing days. However, after a stint with Salford City in the 2020/21 campaign, the former midfielder announced his retirement in October 2021.

The decision came at the age of 36 after over 550 appearances in his senior career, playing in all of the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two.

Now though, over two years after that retirement announcement, Boyd is back in the game. Non-league outfit Wythenshawe Town have announced the signing of the midfielder on their official club media, bringing him out of retirement for a new challenge in the lower leagues.

George Boyd, Wythenshawe Town! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/APH28typCK — Wythenshawe Town FC (@WTFC1946) December 18, 2023

Wythenshaw Town play their football in the North West Counties Premier Division and will be buoyed by the arrival of Boyd. He brings a vast amount of experience at the top of the game after making a surprise return to playing.

An unlikely return

Few players make returns after retiring, let alone at 38 and over two years after initially making the decision. However, Boyd is back with Wythenshawe Town, and he’ll be hopeful of making an impact on his return.

After mainly operating as a serial playmaker in his EFL breakthrough with Peterborough United, he transformed his role later in his career to much effect. He became an all-action, versatile midfielder for Burnley, seeing him play over 100 times in the Premier League.

The Championship was where he spent much of his career though, managing 35 goals and 40 assists in 210 games in the second-tier. His two-year stint at Sheffield Wednesday saw him play 49 times before completing a return to Peterborough United.

It’s the Posh where he holds a legendary status. His efforts saw him playing 320 times across all competitions, cementing his place as one of the club’s best players in recent memory before moving onto bigger and better things with the likes of Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday.