Carlisle United eyeing another striker signing as well as Armstrong

Carlisle United are looking to sign another striker this winter, as detailed in a report by the News & Star.

Carlisle United are keen to boost their attacking options further following the arrival of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town.

The Cumbrians are fighting for their lives in League One and are currently inside the drop zone, three points from safery.

As per the News & Star, their boss Paul Simpson is ‘targeting a new goalkeeper, another striker and at least one new midfielder – possibly two’ next month.

Carlisle United January latest

Carlisle have money to spend in the upcoming January transfer window as they look to add more quality to their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

They were promoted from League Two last term after beating Stockport County in the play-off final on penalties and the step up a division has proved to be tough so far.

The club has been taken over by the Piatak family and they are eager to strengthen the squad to try and stop them slipping back into the fourth tier.

A few names have been linked with a switch to Brunton Park recently. Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Wyke, who played for the Cumbrians from 2015 to 2017, has been mentioned but reporter Alan Nixon has poured cold water on the speculation on social media platform X.

In addition, the Irish Independent reported in late November that Carlisle were eyeing a swoop for Bohemians forward Jonathan Afolabi. However, Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk were also credited with an interest in the former Southampton and Celtic man meaning there is strong competition for his signature.

In the meantime, Carlisle are back in action this weekend. They face Cheltenham Town at home as they look to bounce back from their 2-2 draw with Northampton Town last time out after they conceded late.