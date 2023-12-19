Bradford City man to return in January amid latest update

Bradford City defender Noah Wadsworth has extended his loan spell at Farsley Celtic, as announced by the non-league side.

Bradford City gave the youngster the green light to link up with the National League North side in mid-November to help him get some experience under his belt.

Wadsworth, 18, has made three league appearances for the Yorkshire outfit so far and has impressed under former Bantams striker Clayton Donaldson in non-league.

Farsley’s website reports that he will be sticking around for another month and he is now due to return to his parent club in January.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Bradford City loan latest

Wadsworth has risen up through the academy ranks at Bradford and was on scholarship terms up until this past summer when he was handed his first professional deal.

The fact he was given a contract shows he is highly-rated by his current club. He is still waiting on his senior debut for the League Two outfit but has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent times.

He had a loan spell away at Tadcaster Albion before his switch to Farsley. His younger brother, Gabriel, is also on the books at Valley Parade.

Bradford are doing well under Graham Alexander and his appointment has turned out well. He was chosen as their replacement for Mark Hughes, despite him getting sacked by fellow fourth tier side MK Dons earlier in this campaign.

The Bantams are 14th in the table and are only three points off the play-offs after their recent run of form. They made the top seven last term but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by eventual winners Carlisle United.

Next up is an away trip to Doncaster Rovers this Friday.