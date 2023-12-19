Bolton Wanderers man ‘likely’ to stay out on loan for the rest of this season, report claims

Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson is ‘likely’ to stay out on loan during the second-half of this season, as detailed in a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers gave the youngster the green light to join Marine on a temporary basis at the end of last week.

Hutchinson, 21, is now due to spend a month with the Northern Premier League club. He made his debut for the Merseyside outfit over the weekend in their 3-1 home win over Gainsborough Trinity.

The Bolton News suggest he is now expected to stay away from the Trotters until next summer but whether that is with his current loan club remains to be seen.

Bolton Wanderers loan latest

Hutchinson will benefit more from playing regular senior football in non-league as opposed to staying at Bolton. He remains down the pecking order at the ToughSheet Community Stadium behind Nathan Baxter and Joel Coleman, hence why he was allowed to link up with Marine.

The stopper has been on the books of the Trotters for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy. He has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

Hutchinson hasn’t managed to break into the senior team yet though but has gained plenty of experience out on loan from the North West outfit at Atherton Colleries, Bamber Bridge, Radcliffe and Hyde United to help boost his development.

Bolton are currently eyeing promotion to the Championship and will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss at home to Bristol Rovers last time out.

Ian Evatt’s men are currently sat in 5th position in the table and are two points off the top two. They are back in action this weekend against Leyton Orient.