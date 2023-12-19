Bolton Wanderers boss confirms striker loan plan, transfer interest already emerging

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said Conor Carty will ‘probably’ head out on loan again after penning a new deal until 2025.

Bolton Wanderers added Irish striker Carty to their ranks in the summer of 2022, bringing him in upon his exit from Wolves. The 21-year-old scored in his only first-team appearance for the club, finding game time out on loan and in the B team setup.

He’s not long returned from a stint in the League of Ireland with St. Pat’s, where he returned six goals and two assists in 41 games. Upon the end of that loan, The Bolton News reported that Carty had already drawn fresh interest from other clubs.

Now, Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that the striker has signed a new deal, with manager Evatt sharing the likely plan for the player.

Speaking with the club’s official media, Evatt said that Carty will ‘probably’ head out on a new loan deal. This time around though, he could be tested at a higher level after returning from Ireland. He said:

“We will probably look to get another loan for Conor to help him keeping improving and increasing his education, probably at a higher level.”

Best for Carty?

The Bolton Wanderers youngster has had a fair few spells away from the club now. The St. Pat’s stint was the most recent but last season, he spent time with Oldham Athletic and Gateshead too.

With Evatt now earmarking Carty for a chance at a higher level, it will be interesting to see if he gets a shot at regular minutes in the EFL for the first time. League Two could be the natural progression for him after spells in the National League and League of Ireland.

The new contract is a show of faith in the Ireland U21 international’s abilities and potential. He’ll be 22 next May and at that point, the hope will be that he can start to stake a claim for a place in Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers squad.