Blackpool midfielder could return tonight against Forest Green Rovers

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said Kenny Dougall could return to the squad this evening.

Blackpool are in FA Cup action against League Two strugglers Forest Green Rovers at Bloomfield Road.

Dougall, 30, sat out of their 2-1 away loss to Cambridge United last time out in the league.

In this latest update, Critchley has said both him and defender Marvin Ekpiteta are in ‘contention’ to be back tonight, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette:“There’s a chance that they will be in contention for this game. I don’t think I will be saying anything that is too surprising to say that there will be changes for this game tomorrow night, there will be. Both of them will be in contention for the game.”

Blackpool team news

Blackpool will see their clash against Forest Green as a chance to progress into the next round of the cup. An away trip to the City Ground to face Premier League side Nottingham Forest awaits the winner in the third round which would give the club a financial boost.

Bringing Dougall back into the fold would be a smart decision by Critchley. His inclusion would freshen up his side in the middle of the park and give them something diffrent after their defeat against Cambridge.

The Australia international, who has five caps under his belt, has been with the Seasiders since 2020 and stayed with them last summer following their relegation from the Championship.

He has made 143 appearances for them in all competitions to date, 22 of which have come this term, and he has scored 11 goals. Prior to his move to the Tangerines, the Brisbane-born man played for the likes of Telstar, Sparta Rotterdam and Barnsley.

Blackpool have a clash against Bristol Rovers coming up this weekend after their match against Forest Green. They are 8th in the table and four points outside the play-offs.