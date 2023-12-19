Below West Brom: Where do Sunderland rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Sunderland are enjoying their second successive campaign back in the Championship following last year’s top six finish.

Sunderland managed to finish inside the play-offs despite being newly-promoted last time around, but they were beaten by eventual winners Luton Town in the play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats now sit 7th in the second tier and are once again in the conversation for the top six spots.

However, despite being better off than they were this time last year, just four more defeats would match last season’s tally so there are definite improvements that still need to be made.

Their aim this season has to be to find a way back inside the top six and hopefully be the third team to earn promotion back to England’s top tier.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Sunderland in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings are a global leader board ranking over 13,000 football clubs across the world. Factors both on and off the pitch are considered and domestic clubs are ranked against each other to see how they line up against the rest of the footballing world.

Manchester City are top with a 100% rating and teams like Real Madrid, PSG and Bayer Leverkusen help make up the top ten.

As for Sunderland, they sit 206th in the world with a rating of 79.2%. This rank puts them 7th in comparison to their Championship competitors which matches their current league position, but they are beneath the likes of West Brom and Southampton with Middlesbrough only just behind on 79.1%.

The Black Cats aren’t too far off the bottom end Premier League sides with Burnley and Luton Town holding ratings of 81.6% and 82.5% respectively.

Sunderland have actually dropped 93 places since October, but a good start for Michael Beale could see them make those spaces up again, and then some.

The season ahead

Beale was announced as Sunderland’s new head coach yesterday. He joins following spells in the dugout of both Rangers and QPR.

The 43-year-old has a few doubters among the Sunderland fanbase already and a strong start would definitely help him win the fans over.

Sunderland are just three points outside the top six and that is a manageable gap to make up for Beale between now and the end of the campaign. As always on Wearside, expectation is high.