Below Swansea City: Where do Blackburn Rovers rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Blackburn Rovers sit just inside the top half of the Championship as things stand.

Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on a top six spot last season finishing on the same points as Sunderland, but with an inferior goal difference.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will be hoping to make that gap up this season, but as things stand they sit 11th and five points outside of the top six.

With the January window approaching it will be interesting to see what steps, if any, Blackburn Rovers take in an attempt to get themselves back in the running for a play-off spot.

Blackburn Rovers in the Opta Power Rankings

The Analyst describes the Opta Power Rankings as a ‘global ranking system’ consisting of over 13,000 domestic football teams all ranked in a big table using factors both on and off the pitch to give each side a rating.

Manchester City sit at the top of the tree with a 100% rating. They are followed by clubs such as Real Madrid, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid who help make up the top ten.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit 291st in the world with a score of 77.3%. That score ranks them 13th against the 24 sides in the Championship below the likes of Watford, Swansea City and Hull City.

Rovers have dropped 65 places since October when they sat 226th in the world with a rating of 77.4%. Tomasson’s side could quickly climb those rankings with a turnaround in form over the festive fixtures.

The season ahead

The Championship play-off race looks very similar to last year in that several sides appear to be within a handful of points from a spot, but no-one as of yet is pulling away.

Leeds United and Southampton are the closest to doing so and that may just leave 5th and 6th left to fight for which would undoubtedly mean an entertaining second half of the season.

Blackburn Rovers will be keen to pull themselves closer to the likes of Hull City and West Brom but it seems they are still someway off the level required at the moment.

Up next for Tomasson’s side is a home clash against Watford this Saturday before a Boxing Day away trip to Huddersfield Town.