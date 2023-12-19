‘Below Sunderland’ – Where do Coventry City rank in the Opta Power Rankings?

Coventry City still have ground to make-up if they want to get back into top six contention for a second season running.

Coventry City finished 5th last season and made it to Wembley in the play-off final.

But, unfortunately for them they fell short on penalties losing out on a Premier League spot to Luton Town.

Mark Robins would’ve been hoping to go one step further this year but it hasn’t been the smoothest of starts for the Sky Blues.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Coventry City in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings are described as a ‘global ranking system’. It ranks over 13,000 domestic football teams worldwide using data from both on and off the pitch on goings.

For context, Manchester City are unsurprisingly top with a score of 100%. They are followed closely by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Coventry City sit 210th in the world. They hold a score of 79% and despite sitting 15th in the actual Championship table, they rank 8th for Opta against their Championship competition.

They sit above the likes of Hull City and Watford and just shy of Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Robins’ side have fell 74 places since October when they held a rating of 80.2%.

The season ahead

Coventry City may currently be in the lower half of the second tier, but they are only nine points off the top six and that is a gap that they are more than capable of making up.

They’ve went unbeaten in their last three outings against two sides inside the top six and if they can continue that form heading into the festive period they may enter 2024 within touching distance.

Up next for Coventry City is a trip up to Sunderland in an always entertaining match-up. They follow that with back-to-back home games against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City before starting the new year away to Middlesbrough.