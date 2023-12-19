Below Leeds United: Where do Ipswich Town rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Ipswich Town are enjoying life back in the Championship and have made an excellent start.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the Championship and Kieran McKenna currently has his side in line for potential back-to-back promotions.

They have managed to defy all expectations so far this season and they are currently the only side to be applying any real pressure to league leaders and former Premier League side Leicester City.

But, there is a long way to go and the The Tractor Boys will need to remain focussed if they want to be playing top tier football next season.

Ipswich Town in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings are a global database ranking over 13,000 domestic football clubs. They factor in both on and off the pitch conditions and give each side a % score making it easy to see how certain clubs fare against eachother.

Manchester City lead the rankings with a score of 100%. Footballing giants in Real Madrid, Liverpool and Inter Milan help make up the top ten.

McKenna’s Ipswich Town currently sit 143rd in the world with a score of 81%. They rank third against their fellow Championship competitors with Leeds United above them just.

Ipswich Town do have the edge over Premier League side Sheffield United with the Blades sitting on 80.9%.

The season ahead

Ipswich Town are in a position now where they will be fully expected to finish in the top six as a bare minimum. They’ve established themselves as one of the hardest sides to play against in the second tier this year only losing twice, once less than Leicester City above them.

It will be fascinating to see how the second half of the campaign plays out for McKenna and his squad with many a neutral urging them on to go and achieve promotion back to the promised land.

Up next for Ipswich Town is a huge trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United this Saturday. A win for Ipswich Town would give them a 13 point cushion against Daniel Farke’s side.