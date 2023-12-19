3 Shane McLoughlin alternatives Charlton Athletic should consider in January

Charlton Athletic are reportedly keen on luring the League Two man to The Valley in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Addicks have the chance to bolster their ranks next month ahead of the second-half of the League One season.

Here is a look at three other midfielders who they should consider signing…

Eli King

Cardiff City gave him the green light to link up with Morecambe over the summer and he has since impressed with the North West outfit. According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on X, he is attracting interest from other clubs at the moment.

The Wales youth international, 20, is under contract with the Bluebirds until 2026. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Shrimps, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

Liam Walsh

He isn’t guaranteed a starting spot with Swansea City in the Championship and would be a shrewd addition by Charlton. The 26-year-old, who rose up through the ranks at Everton, would benefit from playing every week for a club now as opposed to having to bide his time for opportunities.

The Liverpudlian has been with the Swans since 2021 and was loaned out to Hull City last year. He was on the books at Bristol City from 2018 to 2021 and played 22 times for the Robins.

Matty Virtue

The former Chelsea and Liverpool youngster isn’t getting much game time at Blackpool and would be a shrewd acquisition by Michael Appleton if he was able to lure him away from his former club. He was on Wrexham’s radar earlier this year, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Virtue ended up staying at Bloomfield Road but his future is up in the air right now.