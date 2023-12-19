3 out-of-work managers Plymouth Argyle should target as Schumacher nears Stoke City switch

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher is close to joining Stoke City, as per The Telegraph.

Plymouth Argyle may be about to lose their second manager in short succession after Ryan Lowe departed two years ago for Preston North End.

When Lowe left it was assistant Schumacher who took the helm. He managed to maintain their strong standings in League One and eventually got them promoted last season.

The 39-year-old boss currently has Plymouth Argyle sat 16th in the Championship, three points ahead of Stoke City in 19th.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but should Schumacher leave here are three potential replacements the Pilgrims should consider…

John Eustace

Eustace himself was a frontrunner at one point for the Potters vacancy, and he is a free agent following his dismissal from Birmingham City.

Eustace had the Blues competing for a spot in the top six before they opted to go for Wayne Rooney instead with Birmingham City now sat 17th.

The 44-year-old has been out of work for over two months now and Plymouth Argyle may be an ideal opportunity for him.

Tony Mowbray

Mowbray was relieved from his duties at Sunderland just a couple of weeks ago, but the experienced boss didn’t do a bad job on Wearside.

Mowbray got Sunderland playing some of the most exciting football in the division at times and with smaller expectations, he may be a very solid option at Home Park.

However, convincing Mowbray may be a long shot. When he was first appointed at Sunderland he spoke about how handy it was to only live down the road in his hometown of Middlesbrough and despite announcing in his LMA statement that he is ‘energised and enthusiastic’ about his next challenge, a move this far south may not be his preference.

That being said Plymouth Argyle have a young squad similar to Sunderland and he is a very good pair of hands to lead a young dressing room.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Nigel Pearson

The 60-year-old boss most recently spent over two years at Bristol City.

He managed over 130 games for the Robins and established them as a comfortable Championship side who, at times, outperformed their budget.

Pearson may not be the most exciting name, but he would stabilise the club and that may be what is needed after unexpectedly losing their boss less than half way through the campaign.

If the right contract can be agreed then this may be a good option for Plymouth Argyle to consolidate and then look at the future at a later date.