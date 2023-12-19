3 managers Sutton United should target after Matt Gray’s exit

Sutton United have parted company with Matt Gray, as announced by their official club website.

Sutton United now have a big decision to make on who to bring in next as they look to preserve their Football League status.

The U’s are bottom of League Two and were beaten 8-0 away at Stockport County last time out.

Here is a look at three candidates they should consider…

Wade Elliott

The 45-year-old, who played for the likes of Burnley and Birmingham City in his playing career, parted company with League One side Cheltenham Town earlier this season. He is available now and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Elliott kept the Robins up in the third tier last term after they picked him as Michael Duff’s replacement. He has also coached in the past at Bristol City and Stoke City.

Ben Garner

He is an experienced coach in the Football League and is an option for Sutton. The Kent-born man most recently worked at Colchester United before he was given the chop.

Garner worked at clubs like Crystal Palace and West Brom before becoming a number one. He has since been manager at Bristol Rovers, Charlton Athletic and Swindon Town.

Danny Cowley

This would be an ambitious appointment by the U’s if they were able to lure him to Gander Green Lane. He is based down south though and has been out of the game for a while since his exit from Portsmouth earlier this year.

Cowley will be carefully considering his next move in the game and may feel he has a point to prove. He worked wonders during his time at Lincoln City from 2016 to 2019 but recent stints at Huddersfield Town and Pompey haven’t worked out.