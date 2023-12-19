3 goalkeepers Sheffield Wednesday should target in January amid link with Brighton prospect

Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are both said to be showing interest in Beadle, as per The Star. The 19-year-old has impressed on loan with League One side Oxford United and could make a step up to the Championship this winter.

Time will tell if the link develops into anything more serious but the interest in a ‘keeper could suggest out-of-favour loan man Devis Vasquez is poised for an early return to AC Milan. If that is the case, the Owls will need another option to provide cover and competition for Cameron Dawson.

With that said, here are three goalkeepers Sheffield Wednesday should have their eyes on as potential Beadle alternatives…

Daniel Iversen – Leicester City

With Mads Hermansen holding down the no.1 shirt at Leicester City since his summer arrival, Iversen has been pushed down the ranks. He’s made only one Championship matchday squad this season but has previously proven to be a solid ‘keeper at this level.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on from the Foxes this winter and a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday could be ideal.

Steven Benda – Fulham

Benda is another third-choice ‘keeper who is certainly strong enough to be a Championship starter. He impressed on loan with Peterborough United in the second-tier while still at Swansea City and looked to have found a starting spot with the Swans before a cruel ACL injury last season.

It would be interesting to see if Fulham would let him out but if so, he could be an influential winter addition for Sheffield Wednesday.

Daniel Peretz – Bayern Munich

The last of the three suggestions could put Danny Rohl’s Bayern Munich’s links to use. He previously worked as assistant manager for the German giants and with summer signing Peretz down the pecking order again after Manuel Neuer’s return to fitness, the Israel international could benefit from a loan move.

Peretz managed 44 clean sheets and conceded just 83 goals in 102 games for former club Maccabi Tel Aviv and could be a statement signing for the Owls.