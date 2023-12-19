3 Che Adams replacements Southampton should consider as Burnley links emerge

Premier League side Burnley are interested in Southampton forward Che Adams and the Saints may look to the January window for a replacement.

Che Adams has probably not played as many minutes as he would have liked in a Southampton shirt this season, given how often he has been rotated in forward areas.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Armstrong and Kamaldeen Sulemana have been utilised at the top end of the pitch along with Adams, but the latter has started just nine games so far under manager Russell Martin.

So with Burnley now willing to take a punt on the 27-year-old in January, the Saints may be looking to the transfer window for a replacement. Here we look at three possibilities:

Danny Ings

The former Southampton man is reportedly available next month and is surplus to requirements at West Ham United. Southampton would be gaining a deadly finisher on his day with bags of experience having played in the top flight for nearly 10 years.

At aged 31 he is likely to be more resigned to be used in rotation, but could provide the know how and added impetus the club needs to secure a place in the top six come the end of the campaign.

Michael Obafemi

Another former Saints on our list here but one that has featured far less than Ings in the Premier League this season. Burnley are looking for a new forward and so Obafemi could be shown the exit door, particularly when you consider he has played just 19 minutes of football this term.

Burnley may not want to sell the 23-year-old outright, but a loan deal could be a solid short-term option for all parties in January. It would allow the forward to gain valuable playing time in the Championship and would add more firepower to the Southampton attack.

Promote from within

Southampton are blessed with forwards even if Adams departs St Mary’s. Alcaraz, Armstrong and Sulemana are a strong trio, whilst they also have summer signing Ross Stewart to come back into the fold when he returns from injury.

The academy system on the South coast is also extremely blessed and so the likes of 18-year-old Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, who has been a mainstay in the youth teams over recent seasons, could make the step up to be used in rotation with the aforementioned quartet.