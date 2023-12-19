3 attacking midfielders Leeds United should consider as transfer targets start to emerge

Leeds United will be hoping to strengthen where possible in January and one area they could look to bolster is attacking midfielder.

Leeds United’s attacking ranks boast some standout players. Their front four has been the key strength of this season so far but it could be that an attacking midfielder is on the shopping list when the January transfer window opens.

Turkish star Kerem Akturkoglu has been linked and The Athletic’s Phil Hay previously suggested a no.10 could be a worthwhile addition.

With that in mind, here are three attacking midfielders Leeds United should have on their transfer shortlist ahead of January…

Aaron Ramsey – Burnley

Ramsey caught the eye in Championship loans with Norwich City and Middlesbrough last season, offering an energetic attacking presence in attacking midfield. Since swapping Aston Villa for Burnley permanently though, he’s barely played.

Another stint in the second-tier with regular game time on offer could be best for the talented 20-year-old. It may only be a loan, but he could prove to be a great fit for Leeds United’s lively frontline.

Florent Muslija – SC Paderborn

25-year-old Muslija has been lighting up the German second-tier this season. A return of nine goals and six assists in 19 games across all competitions has seen him emerge as Paderborn’s most influential player, operating as a no.10 or left-winger.

The Kosovo international is out of contract at the end of this campaign and after starring in the 2.Bundesliga, he could be primed for a big move.

Toni Fruk – HNK Rijeka

Last but not least is a more left-field option, but he’s had the best creative output of the lot. 22-year-old playmaker Fruk only joined Croatian side HNK Rijeka from Fiorentina in the summer but a return of two goals and 11 assists in 18 league games will have caught the eye.

Fruk possesses fantastic vision and passing and could thrive in a prolific Leeds United side if given the chance.