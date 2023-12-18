‘We won’t stand in anyone’s way’ – Lowe offers honest view on Preston North End’s January transfer plans

Preston North End sit 8th in the Championship and four points outside the coveted top six spots.

The Lilywhites are looking to build on last season’s mid-table finish where at one stage it appeared like they were certain to finish inside the play-offs.

Their recent run of form is quite concerning. A 5-1 defeat to Watford last time out came following a run of one win in five with a 4-0 loss to Middlesbrough and a 2-0 loss to strugglers QPR included within that.

With the January transfer window around the corner it’s the ideal time for manager’s to tweak their squads, but Lowe doesn’t sound as if he’s chasing any reinforcements. He told the Lancashire Post:

“As I say, we’ve got 26 players and potentially 27/28 when everyone is available. So, I am not sitting here saying we need this or that. If something comes up that tickles our fancy and we think can help us, then fine. But, as you’ve seen, I think we’ve got two players for each position.

“We’ve got Emil coming back, which people will say is an old cliché of him being like a new striker. Depending on any other lads, who come and see me if they are not playing as many games as they’d like – we won’t stand in anyone’s way, providing it is right for the club and player. As we speak, the recruitment team will always have targets, but we are not sitting here saying we need to do this or that – we’re quite relaxed on it.”

A relaxed approach

Lowe clearly is quite content with the players he has at his disposal, but whether those will be enough to finish inside the top six remains to be seen.

It’s impossible to predict which way any club’s transfer window will go, but it is likely potential interest in some of their players will change their stance on incomings.

Until then Lowe still needs to guide his side through a busy festive period and following the heavy defeat at Vicarage Road last time out, his side have a big point to prove.

They travel to Swansea City this weekend before preparing for a tough home clash against top two hopefuls Leeds United.

It’s then Sheffield Wednesday at home before making the trip to the north east to face Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

It’s likely the league table will look quite different come January 1st and there is a chance Preston North End will need to look for improvements if they want to continue to compete towards the play-offs.