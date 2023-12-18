‘Wait and see’ – Carlisle United boss Simpson refuses to be drawn on Wigan Athletic striker links

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson is tight-lipped on rumours linking his side with Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Wyke.

Carlisle United are in the hunt for new signings ahead of the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the season in a bid to preserve their League One status.

The Cumbrians were promoted from League Two earlier this year after beating Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties. However, the step up a division has been tough for them and they are in the relegation zone.

They have been linked with Wyke and Luke Armstrong (deal announced) but Simpson has refused to give anything away. He has said, as per a report by News & Star: “Those are the two names that the builders talked to me about [this] week, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know where you’ve heard it from…’

“I can’t say anything at the moment – but listen, if we could get both of those players in the club I’m sure they would make us a better group… Let’s wait and see.”

Carlisle United transfer latest

Signing Wyke this winter would be a huge statement of intent by Carlisle if he is on their radar. He played for them from 2015 to 2017 after joining from Middlesbrough and was a hit, scoring 39 goals in 89 games in all competitions.

He left Brunton Park for Bradford City and has since gone on to have spells at Sunderland and now Wigan. The attacker has scored seven goals in 15 matches for the Latics this term but is out of contract next summer meaning his long-term future at the DW Stadium is up in the air at the moment.

As for Armstrong, he has been a proven goal scorer in the fourth tier over recent times and Carlisle will hope he can find his scoring touch with them. The Durham-born man, who has had stints at Middlesbrough, Salford City and Hartlepool United in the past, has found the net on 31 occasions in 116 outings for Harrogate.

The Cumbrians are 21st in the table and are three points from safety behind Exeter City. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Cheltenham Town.