‘Two or three’ – Hull City boss Rosenior drops transfer hint ahead of January

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said his side are ‘working’ to sign two or three players this winter to help boost the experience levels in the squad.

Hull City are 6th in the Championship table and won 3-0 at home to Cardiff City last time out after goals by Aaron Connolly, Scott Twine and Ozan Tufan.

The Tigers have impressed this season and have the chance to bolster their ranks further in the January transfer window.

Rosenior has provided this transfer update on talkSPORT alongside Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling this morning: “I’m really happy with the squad but I think. You always want more but you have to be selective. I don’t want any player to come in and upset the great feeling of togetherness that we have.

“If you get your January right, especially in the Championship, and you get the right players in that can really tip it in your favour.

“We’re working really, really hard to maybe bring in two or three new faces to help us with our experience levels and our determination to get out of the league.”

Hull City transfer plans

Hull have an exciting young squad but bringing in some more experience next month would be a shrewd decision, especially to help keep their push for promotion on track.

The Tigers could do with some more depth in attacking areas. Jaden Philogene is injured at the moment and Jason Lokilo is also not 100% fit.

Connolly and Liam Delap are also only their two senior options up top so another striker is likely to be top on the club’s wishlist.

Players may also have to head out the exit door to help pave the way for potential reinforcements. It remains to be seen who will be made up for grabs from the Tigers.

Hull are back in action this Friday with an away trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City. Rosenior’s men head into the clash in confident mood following back-to-back wins and will be eager to start the weekend with a positive result.

They are three points inside the top six and have some big fixtures coming up over the festive period against teams around them like Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.